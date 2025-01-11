36°
Southern men's basketball dominates Florida A&M in SWAC home opener

2 hours 20 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, January 11 2025
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team cruised past Florida A&M Saturday to move to 3-0 in SWAC play.

The Jaguars shot 66% in the first half, including 7-for-11 from 3-point range to help build a 53-26 lead at the half. Southern held serve in the second half to beat the Rattlers 91-57.

13 Southern players scored in the Jaguars' first conference home game of the season. DaMariee Jones led the Jags with 15 points, and P.J. Doboul added 11 points.

Southern is now 8-8 overall and 3-0 in SWAC play for the fifth season in a row. The Jaguars host Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

