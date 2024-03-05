Southern men's and women's basketball win on senior night

BATON ROUGE - Both Southern basketball squads picked up wins on senior night Monday.

The men cruised past Florida A&M, 58-44. Dre'Shawn Allen led the Jags with 14 points.

The women pulled out a tough victory, 67-61. Southern's Taylor Williams topped all scorers with 23 points.

Both Jaguar squads are now 11-5 in SWAC play. They play the last two games of the regular season on the road, Thursday at Alabama State and Saturday at Alabama A&M.