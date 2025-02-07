Southern male nursing students, others to be honored at Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A group of Southern University's male nursing students will be honored in New Orleans this weekend as part of a multi-day Southern presence at Super Bowl LIX.

More than 35 male nursing students will be honored at a Saturday breakfast event in New Orleans. The school said it wants to highlight its commitment to diversifying the healthcare workforce with a special spotlight on this cohort.

The breakfast comes after a historic milestone for the nursing school — its largest class of Black male nurses in history. The school also received a $339,000 grant from the American Nursing Foundation to diversify the healthcare industry in October.

Key funders and the Southern University Foundation, as well as Southern leadership, will also be recognized at the event.

Southern's presence also extends to the food at the breakfast. Twelve Southern University students will be at the Taste of the NFL event, where Southern University beef will be used "cooking with the by the event’s lead chef in exclusive Super Bowl culinary creations."

"This initiative will include 12 Southern University students participating in an unparalleled experiential learning opportunity, gaining hands-on experience in food preparation and activation alongside corporate executives, NFL players and renowned celebrity chefs," a Southern University spokesperson said.

Southern's marching band, The Human Jukebox, will also take the field on game day, putting on a pregame performance ahead of Jon Batiste's national anthem performance.