Southern Jaguars thin on SWAC pre-season honor roll

BIRMINGHAM - The Southern Jaguars held one of the top spots on the Southwestern Athletic Conference 2025 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections but not many others when the honors were announced by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors on Monday in advance of the SWAC Media Days on Wednesday.



Southern’s Ckelby Givens was tabbed Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after leading the SWAC in tackles for loss (26.5) and second in sacks.

Givens helped the Jaguars win the 2024 SWAC West Division title with a 7-1 conference record.

Although Givens was atop the league honors there were few other Jaguars represented on the All-SWAC preseason teams with none on the first team offense and only tight end Dupree Fuller on the second team offense.

Southern's defense was better represented with Givens on the All-SWAC first team joined by linebacker Vincent Paige, Jr. and defensive back Horacio Johnson, while defensive back Herman Brister III made the second team.



A complete list of Preseason All-SWAC Football selections is listed below.



2025 Preseason SWAC Football Individual Awards



Offensive Player of the Year

Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State



Defensive Player of the Year

Ckelby Givens, Southern



2025 Preseason All-SWAC Football Team Selections



All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State

Running Back: Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State

Running Back: Thad Franklin Jr., Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: D'Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Charles Davis, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: Ronald Brown, Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Desmond Daniels, Alabama State

Wide Receiver: Nate Rembert, Jackson State

Wide Receiver: Joanes Fortilien, Jackson State

Tight End: Marvin Landy, Jackson State



All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Bryce Cage, Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Davion Westmoreland, Florida A&M

Linebacker: Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State

Linebacker: Vincent Paige Jr., Southern

Linebacker: Nay'Ron Jenkins, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Keane Lewis, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: TJ Huggins, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Horacio Johnson, Southern



All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State

Punter: Johnny Schifano, Grambling State

Return Specialist: Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State



All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Cam Ransom, Bethune-Cookman

Running Back: Lamagea McDowell, Prairie View A&M

Running Back: BJ Curry, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Quaveon Davis, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Smith, Alabama State

Offensive Lineman: Tahj Martin, Grambling State

Offensive Lineman: Dezmond Penn, Alabama State

Offensive Lineman: Tyrell Lawrence, Alabama A&M

Wide Receiver: Maleek Huggins, Bethune-Cookman

Wide Receiver: Trenton Leary, Texas Southern

Tight End: Dupree Fuller, Southern



All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Damarcus Thompson, Texas Southern

Defensive Lineman: Adrian Hall, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Lineman: James Gardner Jr., Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Nick Glenn, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Reid Pulliam, Jackson State

Linebacker: Ashton Taylor, Jackson State

Linebacker: Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Shamar Hawkins, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Blake Davis, Grambling State

Defensive Back: Herman Brister III, Southern

Defensive Back: Jameel Sanders, Florida A&M



All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Trey Glymph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Punter: Jeremy Ramirez, Texas Southern



