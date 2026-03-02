57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern Jaguars Softball hosts free clinic

3 hours 14 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, March 01 2026 Mar 1, 2026 March 01, 2026 9:34 PM March 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Women's Softball team held a free clinic on Sunday. 

Students stopped by to make arts and crafts, get autographs from the players and check out a sports simulator. 

The event, which happened at Dick's House of Sport, was part of the Lacumba Kids Club. 

"It's also about pouring back into the community of Scotlandville and East Baton Rouge," Jags softball player Chakirrious Parker said.

EBR Schools encouraged their students to stop in. The school with the highest attendance won a gift card. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days