Southern Jags lose to Alabama State 14-10 in season opener
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Southern Jaguars lost their first game of the season 14 to 10 against the Alabama State Hornets on the road.
The offense looked good on the first drive as Harold Blood led the team down the field and threw a 16 yard touchdown to Kendric Rhymes. But after that the offense only had 3 more points the entire game and was shut out in the second half.
Alabama State had the go ahead score in the 3rd quarter with a Dematruis Davis pass to Kisean Johnson for 17 yards out. This game counts as a non-conference game, not a SWAC game.
Southern will face Jackson State over on the Bluff next Saturday.
