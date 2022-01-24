45°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern hoops drops 100 on Mississippi Valley for their second straight win
BATON ROUGE - In Southern's last two games, they've combined for 199 points. The Jags were dominated again on Monday, shooting 60 percent from the field, and 47 percent from 3.
The Jaguars were led by Jayden Saddler and Brion Whitley who combined for 40 points. The team also got a big boost from their bench with 52 points.
Trending News
Southern improves to 6-1 in the SWAC and 11-8 overall. The Jags will travel to face Alcorn State next on Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor's budget proposal includes $500M for new Mississippi River bridge, pay raises...
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run near Jefferson Highway; truck mirror left behind at...
-
National crime experts join local law enforcement to research cause of gun...
-
Gunman shot himself after setting fire to house during standoff, deputies say
-
Body believed to be man who shot gun in home before setting...