Southern hoops drops 100 on Mississippi Valley for their second straight win

Monday, January 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - In Southern's last two games, they've combined for 199 points. The Jags were dominated again on Monday, shooting 60 percent from the field, and 47 percent from 3. 

The Jaguars were led by Jayden Saddler and Brion Whitley who combined for 40 points. The team also got a big boost from their bench with 52 points. 

Southern improves to 6-1 in the SWAC and 11-8 overall. The Jags will travel to face Alcorn State next on Saturday. 

