Southern graduate returns to university showcasing Hurricane Katrina documentary

BATON ROUGE — Southern University graduate Yasmeen Blake returned to her old stomping grounds to showcase her documentary, "Together in the Eye," sharing her family's experience and others during Hurricane Katrina.

Blake is a proud alumna and credits the Mass Communication school, Stewart Hall, into helping her step into her true path.

“I remember the days walking in this building and not really knowing what my purpose was and trying to find myself,” said Blake.

After creating "Together in the Eye" Blake said the film tells the story of pre-Katrina and post-Katrina from the eyes of survivors from different neighborhoods.

“It was a super emotional process. It made me realize how much trauma I had sitting in me for the past 20 years and it made me realize how much work I need to do,” Blake said.

During the viewing of the film, students watched the documentary that was made from the former student who sat in the same seats they did. Blake said it was nice to watch alongside students and reflect on her journey.

“To sit in the seats alongside the students who are here now to play my film, it was full circle and it made me feel like I was touching someone,” she said.

Professor Dr. Maniko Barthelemy said she’s proud of what Blake created and Southern’s commitment in fostering talent.

“She represents what the department strives to do. We want to prepare our students to not just be career ready but community responsible and through this film she exhibits all of that,” Barthelemy said.

Blake said she hopes other students are inspired by her journey and to keep thriving in all that they do.

“Keep going. Be delusional. Chase your dreams and don’t let anyone tell you that something that you want is unattainable because it is. I’m the prime example of that,” Blake said.