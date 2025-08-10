74°
Southern football holds scrimmage, won't name starting quarterback
BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team scrimmaged Saturday night on new A.W. Mumford Stadium turf as they continue to prepare for North Carolina Central in two weeks.
The Jaguars rotated the three quarterbacks competing for the starting job: Jalen Woods, Cam'Ron McCoy, and Dillon Compton. Woods, the only signal caller with playing experience at Southern, looked the most comfortable of the three quarterbacks.
Southern opens the 2025 season against NC Central on August 23 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta as part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
