Southern enters final days of practice before season opener in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge

BATON ROUGE - Southern is counting down the days until their Week Zero matchup against North Carolina Central in the 20th MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

Head coach Terrence Graves spoke to the media in his first in-season press conference Tuesday afternoon. Graves did not announce a starting quarterback at the press conference.

"We'll find out Saturday," Graves said when asked about the decision.

It seems that the competition is mainly between redshirt-sophomore and lone returner, Jalen Woods, and Jackson State transfer Cam'Ron McCoy. However, the Jags' quarterback room also features true freshman Dillon Compton and late addition, JUCO transfer in Ashton Strother.

Graves also mentioned that the team plans to play both Woods and McCoy this season, but the battle for the starting job is open.

Graves also believes Southern's offense will be more successful in moving the ball downfield early this season.

Southern is hoping to start the 2025 season on the right foot with a win over the Eagles.

The Jags are set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick off on Saturday from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will be televised on WBRZ.