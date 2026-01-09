71°
Southern defensive back announces his return to the Bluff in 2026

7 hours 49 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, January 08 2026 Jan 8, 2026 January 08, 2026 11:02 PM January 08, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, Southern defensive back Herman Brister III announced via social media that he will return to the Bluff for the 2026 season.

Brister spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars and has 59 career solo tackles, 105 career total tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Southern Lab alum played in nine games in 2025 and was known as a leader amongst the Jags' defense. 

