Southern defensive back announces his return to the Bluff in 2026

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, Southern defensive back Herman Brister III announced via social media that he will return to the Bluff for the 2026 season.

Let’s run it back but better !?????? @SouthernUsports @Recruit4SU — Herman Brister lll (@hermanbrister3) January 8, 2026

Brister spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars and has 59 career solo tackles, 105 career total tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Southern Lab alum played in nine games in 2025 and was known as a leader amongst the Jags' defense.