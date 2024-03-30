Southern baseball wins thriller over Prairie View A&M

BATON ROUGE - An error in the bottom of the ninth gave the Southern baseball team their fifth straight conference win Saturday.

After going up 7-0, Southern allowed Prairie View A&M to take a 10-9 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. In the ninth, the Jaguars put runners on first and second with two outs. KJ White then hit a single into right field that fell in between the right fielder and second baseman scoring one of the runs.

The Panthers then overthrew third base and Jacoby Radcliffe scored the winning run.

With the 11-10 win, Southern improves to 10-13 overall and 5-1 in SWAC play.