Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars dominate game 1 over Alcorn St., winning 21-2. The Jags put up 9 runs in the first inning, including a grand slam by Jovante Dorris.

Southern now improves to 19-9 in conference play, which is first in the SWAC West. They will look to win their 4th straight conference series, and 10th straight SWAC game tomorrow at 6.