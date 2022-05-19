77°
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn

1 hour 6 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, May 19 2022 May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 9:38 PM May 19, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars dominate game 1 over Alcorn St., winning 21-2. The Jags put up 9 runs in the first inning, including a grand slam by Jovante Dorris.

Southern now improves to 19-9 in conference play, which is first in the SWAC West. They will look to win their 4th straight conference series, and 10th straight SWAC game tomorrow at 6. 

