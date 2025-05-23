Southern baseball's season comes to an end in the SWAC Tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. - Southern baseball's season comes to an end Friday afternoon after a loss to Grambling in the SWAC Tournament. The final score was 16-2.

The Jags were keeping hope alive after losing their first game to Florida A&M and then beating Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Thursday. In this double elimination style tournament, Southern could not afford another loss.

The Jags struck first in their elimination game against Grambling. They scored their first run off of a fielding error by the Tigers.

However, the bats were too hot for the Jags throughout the game. Grambling scored two or more runs in four of the six and a half innings played.

They made a victory out of reach for Southern by plating six runs in the fifth inning, en route to winning 16-2.

With the loss, Grambling will advance, but Southern's season is over.

The Jags finished the 2025 season with a 24-27 record and a 15-13 SWAC record.