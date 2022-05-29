Southern baseball falls in SWAC Championship Game, losing to Alabama State in 14 innings

BIRMINGHAM - The Southern Jaguars season ends in heartbreaking fashion, as the team losses in the 14th inning in the SWAC title game against Alabama State.

Southern had a chance to win it down 1 in the bottom of the 13th with the bases loaded with no outs. But the Jags only got 1 run, and hit into a double play. The Hornets took the lead in the top of the 14th inning with a Corey King double into the gap.

Southern ends the season with a 27-31 record.