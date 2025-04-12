58°
Southern baseball beats Alcorn State in scoring frenzy
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team evened a series with Alcorn State Saturday in an offensive showcase.
The Jaguars scored in every inning except the seventh en route to a 23-19 win over the Braves.
Jalon Mack went 4-for-7 with six RBI for Southern.
The Jaguars look for the series win at Lee-Hines Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.
