Southern baseball beats Alcorn State in scoring frenzy

1 hour 1 minute 35 seconds ago Saturday, April 12 2025 Apr 12, 2025 April 12, 2025 9:49 PM April 12, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team evened a series with Alcorn State Saturday in an offensive showcase.

The Jaguars scored in every inning except the seventh en route to a 23-19 win over the Braves.

Jalon Mack went 4-for-7 with six RBI for Southern.

The Jaguars look for the series win at Lee-Hines Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

