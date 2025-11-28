Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS - Thanksgiving is a time for family to get together, and in some families, rivalries are just apart of the fun. That's no different with the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers.

The Jags and Tigers will meet again on Saturday for the 52nd annual Bayou Classic in the Superdome.

Southern (1-10) has won the last six out of seven meetings, and the last three in a row. However, Grambling (7-4) has the upper hand this season as a -13.5 favorite according to FanDuel.

Neither team will be playing this game for a spot in the SWAC Championship. Those spots were filled by Jackson State winning the Eastern division and Prairie View A&M winning the Western division.

However, a win gives the team bragging rights for the next year.

"Only for three hours family is going to be divided. After that, they gonna get back together. You know, if you over the holidays, your family is playing spades. They playing a little spades. And then after the spades game over, everybody's good. And that's how it's going to be Saturday. We want to put on a show," Grambling head coach Mickey Joseph said.

Southern is looking to close one of their worse seasons in program history on a high note. The last time Southern finished the season with only one win was in 1935 when they went 1-7-1 in their first year as members of the SWAC.

The Jags are also in the process of hiring their next head football coach. An official announcement by the university is expected after the Bayou Classic, and a press conference is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Dec. 1.

Tickets to the Bayou Classic and more information can be found here.