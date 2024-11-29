55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern and Grambling kick off the running of the Bayou Classic football to New Orleans

2 hours 28 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, November 29 2024 Nov 29, 2024 November 29, 2024 8:32 AM November 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Friday morning, runners from Southern and Grambling Universities kicked off the day by starting the long journey from Baton Rouge to New Orleans to bring the Bayou Classic game ball to its destination. 

2une In's Jordan Ponzio spoke with the runners, who will all be running several miles in a relay to get the ball to the stadium. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days