Southern and Grambling kick off the running of the Bayou Classic football to New Orleans

BATON ROUGE - Friday morning, runners from Southern and Grambling Universities kicked off the day by starting the long journey from Baton Rouge to New Orleans to bring the Bayou Classic game ball to its destination.

2une In's Jordan Ponzio spoke with the runners, who will all be running several miles in a relay to get the ball to the stadium.