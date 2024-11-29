55°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern and Grambling kick off the running of the Bayou Classic football to New Orleans
BATON ROUGE - Friday morning, runners from Southern and Grambling Universities kicked off the day by starting the long journey from Baton Rouge to New Orleans to bring the Bayou Classic game ball to its destination.
2une In's Jordan Ponzio spoke with the runners, who will all be running several miles in a relay to get the ball to the stadium.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern and Grambling kick off the running of the Bayou Classic football...
-
Black Friday: What time do stores open?
-
China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years, men home for Thanksgiving
-
Independence police seeking information on shooting that injured one person
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds annual turkey-carving contest ahead of Thanksgiving meal
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated