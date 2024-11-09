FINAL: Southern beats Bethune Cookman 25-23 in five-overtime slugfest

BATON ROUGE — The Southern Jaguars outlasted Bethune-Cookman 25-23 in a five-overtime slugfest Saturday at Mumford Stadium.

The Jaguars and Wildcats entered overtime tied at 10, and then both scored touchdowns in the first and second overtimes.

In college football, after the second overtime, possessions are just two-point conversions. Southern and Bethune-Cookman didn't score either of their attempts in the third and fourth overtime. In the fifth, the Jaguars converted and the Wildcats were stopped, giving Southern the 25-23 win.

Quarterback Jalen Woods replaced an ineffective Czavian Teasett in the second half and led the Jaguars to their only touchdown of regulation, finding receiver Chandler Whitfield for a touchdown to give Southern a 7-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

Bethune Cookman responded with a touchdown, but Southern kicker Josh Griffin tied the game up at 10 with a field goal with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats scored a field goal at the end of the first quarter and held a 3-0 lead at the half.