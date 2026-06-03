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Southern Ag Center camp uses science to teach kids about cooking and food preservation

4 hours 24 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 2:15 PM June 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — About a dozen kids cooked a unique meal at the bluff this morning as part of a summer camp focused on science-based cooking.

The Nourish Kids Summer Camp, hosted by the Southern Ag Center, teaches kids ages 9 to 12 how cooking and science connect.

The group made "acid pickles" today, a dish organizers say was meant to show them how fermentation impacts cooking and preserves foods.

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The camp will also cover more traditional meals. On Friday, the kids will learn how to make an omelette.

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