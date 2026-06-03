Southern Ag Center camp uses science to teach kids about cooking and food preservation

BATON ROUGE — About a dozen kids cooked a unique meal at the bluff this morning as part of a summer camp focused on science-based cooking.

The Nourish Kids Summer Camp, hosted by the Southern Ag Center, teaches kids ages 9 to 12 how cooking and science connect.

The group made "acid pickles" today, a dish organizers say was meant to show them how fermentation impacts cooking and preserves foods.

The camp will also cover more traditional meals. On Friday, the kids will learn how to make an omelette.