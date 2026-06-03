78°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern Ag Center camp uses science to teach kids about cooking and food preservation
BATON ROUGE — About a dozen kids cooked a unique meal at the bluff this morning as part of a summer camp focused on science-based cooking.
The Nourish Kids Summer Camp, hosted by the Southern Ag Center, teaches kids ages 9 to 12 how cooking and science connect.
The group made "acid pickles" today, a dish organizers say was meant to show them how fermentation impacts cooking and preserves foods.
Trending News
The camp will also cover more traditional meals. On Friday, the kids will learn how to make an omelette.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: 20 years after Katrina, the Peggy Martin rose...
-
19-year-old arrested on attempted murder charges after Gonzales drive-by shooting
-
From Chitimacha Reservation to Hollywood, a Louisiana actor landed a role on...
-
Assumption Parish woman charged with battery after fight at recreation facility
-
LSP: 89-year-old Kentwood man dies after truck crashes into tree in St....
Sports Video
-
Grambling head coach Mickey Joseph holds football camp in Baton Rouge
-
Baton Rouge Rougarou hold luncheon ahead of season opener
-
Serena Williams is returning to pro tennis at age 44 after nearly...
-
LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal
-
Multiple LSU baseball players enter transfer portal on opening day