76°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern women's basketball wins Southland Conference Tournament for first time in program history
LAKE CHARLES - The Southeastern women's basketball team wins the Southland Conference tournament first time in program history. The Lions earned their first bid to the NCAA division tournament.
The Lions were the 1 seed and beat out the 3 seed in Lamar, 66-57. The Lions trailed by 9 at the half but came roaring back in the third, outscoring Lamar 26-11 in the period. Southeastern was led by Taylor Bell, who had 22 points.
Trending News
The Lions improve to 21-9 on the season and will find out where they will be seeding on Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Innocent man killed after police chase through Baton Rouge ended in violent...
-
EBR teacher says they're scared to teach, leadership must change
-
Local restaurants prepare to kick off crawfish season with 'Crawfete' competition this...
-
Restaurants gearing up for 'Crawfete' competition this Sunday, perfecting crawfish dishes
-
Protect yourself from colon cancer - Sunday Journal
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs