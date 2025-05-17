Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern softball uses walk-off to eliminate LSU
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Lions ended the LSU softball team's season Saturday night.
The Lions used a walk-off fielder's choice to beat the Tigers 8-7 in a Baton Rouge Regional elimination game.
Southeastern also beat LSU on Friday night before losing to Nebraska earlier Saturday. The Lions play Nebraska in the regional championship game on Sunday.
LSU started the scoring in the to of the first inning after Jalia Lassiter plated Danieca Coffey from an RBI single.
However, the Tigers struggled in the bottom half of the inning. Pitchers Tatum Clopton and Ashley Vallejo struggled to find the strike zone. They allowed Southeastern to score 4 runs on no hits in the inning.
The Tigers started to turn things around in the fourth when three hits and a wild pitch allowed the Tigers to plate three runs and tie the game 4-4.
In the fifth inning, Maddie Watson doubled to left field and Cydnee Schneider was able to score off of an LSU throwing error. Southeastern took a 5-4 lead. They'd end the fifth with a 6-4 lead.
Trending News
The Tigers found an answer in the top of the sixth inning. They tied the game when Jalia Lassiter hit a 2 RBI double to make it a 6-6 game.
In the bottom of the sixth, Brilee Ford gave the Lions the lead with an RBI single up the middle to go ahead 7-6.
LSU's season comes to an end with the loss, and Southeastern will face Nebraska at 2 p.m. tomorrow. They have to beat the Corn Huskers twice to win the regional and advance to the Super Regional.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships