Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE - For the second straight season, Southeastern softball has made it to the NCAA Tournament. Their appearance in 2024 was a first for the program. Now, the back-to-back Southland Conference champions are starting their post season journey right down the road in the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Lions come into the regional as the No. 4 seed, but they don't view themselves that way. Head coach Rick Fremin believes that the culture he and the staff have created within the program have allowed the players to go out and compete with the best of them.

Prior to the NCAA Tournament, the Lions have a record of 48-14 and a 21-6 conference record. They've played four games against three teams ranked top 10 in the country. They lost three out of those four games by one run.

Southeastern feels prepared to compete in a really tough regional that features LSU, Nebraska and UConn.

The Lions start their journey facing the LSU Tigers on Friday at 4:30 p.m.