Southeastern softball eliminates LSU with walk-off

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Lions ended the LSU softball team's season Saturday night.

The Lions used a walk-off fielder's choice to beat the Tigers 8-7 in a Baton Rouge Regional elimination game.

Southeastern also beat LSU on Friday night before losing to Nebraska earlier Saturday. The Lions play Nebraska in the regional championship game on Sunday.

LSU started the scoring in the to of the first inning after Jalia Lassiter plated Danieca Coffey from an RBI single.

However, the Tigers struggled in the bottom half of the inning. Pitchers Tatum Clopton and Ashley Vallejo struggled to find the strike zone. They allowed Southeastern to score 4 runs on no hits in the inning.

The Tigers started to turn things around in the fourth when three hits and a wild pitch allowed the Tigers to plate three runs and tie the game 4-4.

In the fifth inning, Maddie Watson doubled to left field and Cydnee Schneider was able to score off of an LSU throwing error. Southeastern took a 5-4 lead. They'd end the fifth with a 6-4 lead.

The Tigers found an answer in the top of the sixth inning. They tied the game when Jalia Lassiter hit a 2 RBI double to make it a 6-6 game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brilee Ford gave the Lions the lead with an RBI single up the middle to go ahead 7-6.

LSU's season comes to an end with the loss, and Southeastern will face Nebraska at 2 p.m. tomorrow. They have to beat the Corn Huskers twice to win the regional and advance to the Super Regional.