76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern makes FCS playoffs for first time since 2022

2 hours 52 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, November 23 2025 Nov 23, 2025 November 23, 2025 11:20 AM November 23, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Louisiana football team is in the FCS playoffs once again.

The Lions earned an at-large bid to the playoffs on Sunday after a 9-3 regular season. Frank Scelfo's team is the No. 16 seed in the 24-team tournament. 

Southeastern will host Illinois State on Saturday, November 29, at noon. The winner will play No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State.

Trending News

This is Southeastern's first playoff berth since 2022.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days