Southeastern makes FCS playoffs for first time since 2022

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Louisiana football team is in the FCS playoffs once again.

The Lions earned an at-large bid to the playoffs on Sunday after a 9-3 regular season. Frank Scelfo's team is the No. 16 seed in the 24-team tournament.

Southeastern will host Illinois State on Saturday, November 29, at noon. The winner will play No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State.

This is Southeastern's first playoff berth since 2022.