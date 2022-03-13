36°
Southeastern hoops losses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-65 in Southland Conference title game
Katy, TX - The Southeastern basketball team was so close to making their first NCAA tournament since 2005. But the Lions fall in the Southland Conference title game 73-65 to Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Southeastern was lead by guard Keon Clergeot who had 18 points and 4 rebounds in the game. The Lions struggled to find their offense in the second half, not hitting a field goal for the final 5:14 of the game.
The Lions end the season with a 19-14 record.
