Southeastern hoops losses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-65 in Southland Conference title game

Saturday, March 12 2022
By: Corey Rholdon

Katy, TX - The Southeastern basketball team was so close to making their first NCAA tournament since 2005. But the Lions fall in the Southland Conference title game 73-65 to Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Southeastern was lead by guard Keon Clergeot who had 18 points and 4 rebounds in the game. The Lions struggled to find their offense in the second half, not hitting a field goal for the final 5:14 of the game. 

The Lions end the season with a 19-14 record. 

