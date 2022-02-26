Southeastern Grocers will donate $250,000, vodka proceeds to Ukrainian relief efforts

Photo: WJCT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Southeastern Grocers Inc. announced Saturday they will be donating $250,000 to support relief efforts in Ukraine, as well as 100 percent of proceeds from its Ukrainian vodka sales.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of supermarket chains such as Winn-Dixie, will donate the funds to the International Committee of the Red Cross "in an outpouring of support for Ukraine," according to a press release.

Officials say the grocer will also be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from its private-label Ukrainian vodka to the cause for the next 31 days -- a nod to Ukraine's official declaration of peace nearly 31 years ago.

President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers Anthony Hucker released the following statement:

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are guided by doing the right thing; we recognize the people of Ukraine need our help, and they need it now. That’s why we are immediately directing funds to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support the victims of the war in Ukraine. This decision is a natural extension of our belief that there is greater power in unity than there is in division; we believe that we are all stronger together.”