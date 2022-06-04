87°
Southeastern baseball season ends, going 0-2 in Auburn Regional

By: Corey Rholdon

AUBURN, ALA - The Southeastern baseball team's season ended as the Lions went 0-2 in the Auburn Regional.

Southeastern was outscored 35-9 in the two games, losing to Auburn 19-7 on Friday and UCLA 16-2 on Saturday.

The Lions finished the season 30-31, won the Southland Conference tournament for the first time since 2014, and made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017. 

