Southeastern baseball player reunited with Championship ring after 8 years

HAMMOND - A former baseball player with Southeastern Louisiana University was reunited with a special belonging after having lost it in a vehicle burglary eight years ago.

The Hammond Police Department was able to recover Dreagen Bethel's 2014 Southland Conference Championship ring after eight years as part of an investigation that wrapped up earlier in the week.

"Big thanks to Officer Cowart and Chief Bergeron for not only finding my ring, but for going the extra mile to get in touch with me and return the ring," Bethel wrote on Facebook. "Words cannot express my gratitude."