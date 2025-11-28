45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs

2 hours 42 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, November 27 2025 Nov 27, 2025 November 27, 2025 10:10 PM November 27, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

HAMMOND - The season is not over for the Southeastern Lions. The Lions who finished the regular season 9-3 overall are FCS playoff bound.

They're not the only member of the Southland conference to head to the post season. No. 7 Stephen F. Austin and Lamar will both compete in the playoffs.

This is the Lions' first playoff run since 2022, and the first time they've hosted a playoff game since 2022 when they beat Idaho to advance.

Trending News

No. 16 seed Southeastern will host No. 17 Illinois State on Saturday at noon at Strawberry Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days