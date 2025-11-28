Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs

HAMMOND - The season is not over for the Southeastern Lions. The Lions who finished the regular season 9-3 overall are FCS playoff bound.

They're not the only member of the Southland conference to head to the post season. No. 7 Stephen F. Austin and Lamar will both compete in the playoffs.

This is the Lions' first playoff run since 2022, and the first time they've hosted a playoff game since 2022 when they beat Idaho to advance.

No. 16 seed Southeastern will host No. 17 Illinois State on Saturday at noon at Strawberry Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.