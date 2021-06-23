Source: Senators reach deal on criminal justice overhaul

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of senators has reached an agreement on changes to the criminal justice system that would allow for shorter prison sentences for certain non-violent drug offenders.



Judges would have the discretion to give sentences below the mandatory minimum for non-violent drug offenders. Some current inmates could get their sentences reduced by as much as 25 percent by taking part in rehabilitation programs, if they are deemed a low risk to offend again.



The bill is scheduled to be unveiled Thursday. Details were confirmed by a Senate aide familiar with the package. The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was not authorized to speak publicly about the bill ahead of Thursday's announcement.



Violent offenders, sex offenders and inmates convicted of terrorism charges would be excluded.