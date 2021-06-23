75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Source: Senators reach deal on criminal justice overhaul

5 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, September 30 2015 Sep 30, 2015 September 30, 2015 4:35 PM September 30, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Stephen Ohlemacher

Trending News

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of senators has reached an agreement on changes to the criminal justice system that would allow for shorter prison sentences for certain non-violent drug offenders.

Judges would have the discretion to give sentences below the mandatory minimum for non-violent drug offenders. Some current inmates could get their sentences reduced by as much as 25 percent by taking part in rehabilitation programs, if they are deemed a low risk to offend again.

The bill is scheduled to be unveiled Thursday. Details were confirmed by a Senate aide familiar with the package. The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was not authorized to speak publicly about the bill ahead of Thursday's announcement.

Violent offenders, sex offenders and inmates convicted of terrorism charges would be excluded.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days