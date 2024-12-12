59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department brings the Grinch through Ascension neighborhoods

2 hours 18 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, December 12 2024 Dec 12, 2024 December 12, 2024 10:48 AM December 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SORRENTO - Ascension Parish residents may have seen a familiar face in their driveways lately, but he has been acting a little out of character!

Instead of trying to ruin Christmas, the Grinch is collecting canned goods for food drives this holiday season.

Trending News

Wednesday, he was spotted in the Kaytain subdivision. Word around the block says he'll be starting at Highway 937 at River Run Estates and going down to Highway 22 Thursday night, visiting River Ridge subdivision Monday, and making a final stop at a drive-thru drop-off at the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for anyone else wishing to donate. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days