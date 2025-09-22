Sorrento man sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to 20 counts of child porn

SORRENTO — A Sorrento man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to 20 counts of child pornography.

Jayden McConnell, 21, was arrested after the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations began an investigation into a tip alleging McConnell had "uploaded a variety of videos and photographs containing child sexual abuse material to an iCloud account associated with a cellular device he owned."

Deputies later arrested McConnell. In 2024, WBRZ previously reported that he was originally arrested on 30 counts of pornography involving a juvenile and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

McConnell, in addition to serving 15 years behind bars, must also register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for 25 years.