Some schools in Pointe Coupee closed Friday due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

POINTE COUPEE - Several schools in Pointe Coupee will be closed on Friday, Sept. 4, according to the Pointe Coupee Public School Board's Rebecca Stephenson.

Stephenson says students attending the following schools, both in-person and virtually, will not have class Friday as teachers will not be reporting to work due to "unforeseen circumstances."

- Livonia High School

- Rosenwald Elementary School

- Valverda Elementary School

Stephenson, who is the director of assessment, accountability, professional development, & IT, released a statement late Thursday night announcing the closures.

The district also posted the news to social media Thursday evening.

This is a developing story.