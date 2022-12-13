73°
Some parishes closing government offices Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Government offices in parts of the capital area will be closed Wednesday as parishes brace for potentially severe weather throughout the morning.
The following parishes have announced plans to close down local government offices:
Ascension Parish
East Baton Rouge Parish
