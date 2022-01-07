35°
Some capital area schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns
Some Capitol Area schools have opted for virtual learning in the coming weeks because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- Magnolia Woods Elementary: Jan. 6 - 11
- Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School: Jan. 6 -18
- Belaire High School: Jan. 7 - 12
- McKinley Senior High School: Jan. 7 - 12
- Buchanan Elementary: Jan. 7 - 12
St. Helena Parish
- All schools in the district will be virtual from Jan. 6 - 10
- Students must provide a negative COVID test or sign up for one through the school to return to class Jan. 11
