Some capital area schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns

Some Capitol Area schools have opted for virtual learning in the coming weeks because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Magnolia Woods Elementary: Jan. 6 - 11

Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School: Jan. 6 -18

Belaire High School: Jan. 7 - 12

McKinley Senior High School: Jan. 7 - 12

Buchanan Elementary: Jan. 7 - 12

St. Helena Parish