Some capital area schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns

14 hours 49 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, January 06 2022 Jan 6, 2022 January 06, 2022 4:50 PM January 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Some Capitol Area schools have opted for virtual learning in the coming weeks because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

East Baton Rouge Parish 

  • Magnolia Woods Elementary: Jan. 6 - 11
  • Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School: Jan. 6 -18
  • Belaire High School: Jan. 7 - 12
  • McKinley Senior High School: Jan. 7 - 12
  • Buchanan Elementary: Jan. 7 - 12

St. Helena Parish 

  • All schools in the district will be virtual from Jan. 6 - 10 
  • Students must provide a negative COVID test or sign up for one through the school to return to class Jan. 11

