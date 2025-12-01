Some bicycle helmets sold by Walmart under recall

A recall has been issued for a bicycle helmet made for children, which was sold by Walmart.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets. The fear is that the helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of injury or death due to head injury. No injuries have been reported.

More than 24,000 helmets were sold between June 2024 and February 2025. Customers are asked to contact "Outdoor Master" for instructions on how to register for a full refund.

This recall involves two models of Outdoor Master-branded children’s and youth bicycle/multi-purpose helmets.