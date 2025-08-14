SNAP cuts will worsen food insecurity, lead to health problems, child and family welfare group says

BATON ROUGE — Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will worsen food insecurity, the Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families said Thursday.

LPCF says that the average SNAP allocation is currently $6.16 per day to feed a child or adult, 20% less than a modestly priced meal.

"It's not a huge benefit, but it makes a huge difference for these families," Susan Nelson, the president of LPCF, said. "If you reduce that, then they're really at the point where they can't afford anything."

The group says that cuts made in President Donald Trump's recently signed budget will make access to food worse. It will also cause health problems as low-income residents will rely on cheaper, lower-quality foods, LPCF officials said.

Under Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," SNAP spending will be significantly reduced to the tune of $300 billion over the next decade.

LPCF says that there are currently over one million people who are below 125% of the Federal Poverty Level in Louisiana, with about 850,000 of them eligible for SNAP.