Small window of nice weather allows capitol area golfers to enjoy Father's Day tradition

BATON ROUGE -- In some families, celebrating dads on Father's Day means gathering for the games that mean the most to them. One of those games is golf.

With only a few hours between sunrise and Sunday's rain, many fathers were up early to get in their tee times.

Many golfers played in a parent-child tournament and scramble that happened Sunday morning at the Santa Maria Golf Course in Baton Rouge.

"We're enjoying the morning. It's our first one together. We're gonna try to start a little tradition, so it's going well," Daniel Chambless Sr. said about playing with his son.

"I mean, I'm just tryna get the shot in the hole. Maybe try to add to the scramble," Daniel Chambless Jr. said.

Daniel Jr. was asked if he was getting closer to winning against his dad in golf.

"Uh. I wouldn't go that far," Dan Jr. said.

Many at Santa Maria said that golf was a great way for their fathers to bond with them when they were kids. Now they're passing down that bond to their kids.

"It's awesome. It's a good feeling. Probably wish we did it when he was younger, but here we are," Daniel Sr. said.

One group at Santa Maria on Sunday morning was a grandfather getting to golf with his kids and some of his grandkids.

"My memories growing up on Father's Day were spending them with my father and playing golf and watching the U.S. Open and so that's what we're going to do today," Eddie Welch said.

Welch said that getting to golf with his grandkids is pretty surreal because he remembers back to playing with his dad when he was a kid.

"It's incredible. I spent a long time playing with my kids. I have two daughters that played a lot of golf and I had a son that played a whole lot of Golf, so I spent a lot of time playing with them, and now to play with these, soon hopefully to retire and play even more with these. It's unbelievable," Welch said.

Not everyone who was golfing Sunday chose to do so at a golf course. Some decided to play mini golf with their family at places like Celebration Station in Baton Rouge.

"Go-Karts, Mini-Golf, Putt-Putt. All that fun stuff. It means a whole lot. I waited until later in life to have kids and I don't regret it at all. I get to spend more time with them and give them more because I'm in a better situation," Thomas O'Bryant said.