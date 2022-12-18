47°
Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon; no one hurt
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Louisiana highway Sunday afternoon when it ran out of fuel.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the single-engine plane had to land on LA 1036 around 1 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and crews with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 10 assisted with the landing.
The pilot was able to land safely on the highway, and no one was hurt, deputies say.
