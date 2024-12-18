76°
Small explosion at Westlake in Geismar due to mechanical issues; no injuries reported

2 hours 37 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, December 18 2024 Dec 18, 2024 December 18, 2024 9:47 AM December 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GEISMAR - Wednesday morning, there was a "small explosion" at a manufacturing facility off Highway 30 in Ascension Parish. 

Officials said the explosion happened at Westlake in Geismar due to mechanical issues. 

As of 9:46 a.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there were no reported injuries or off-site impacts. There was also no fire reported or any shelter-in-place instated. 

Westlake did not respond to requests for comment. 

