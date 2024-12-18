Small explosion at Westlake in Geismar due to mechanical issues; no injuries reported

GEISMAR - Wednesday morning, there was a "small explosion" at a manufacturing facility off Highway 30 in Ascension Parish.

Officials said the explosion happened at Westlake in Geismar due to mechanical issues.

As of 9:46 a.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there were no reported injuries or off-site impacts. There was also no fire reported or any shelter-in-place instated.

Westlake did not respond to requests for comment.