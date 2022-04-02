Latest Weather Blog
Small business owners hoping to make a bigger impact for children in Ukraine
BATON ROUGE- Outside of The Hope Shop, Trishawn "Alejandro" Darensbourge, owner of Alejandro and Community, set up shop, hoping to make a difference.
"I kind of always put myself in other persons shoes," Darensbourge said.
She and other small business owners were raising money for Voices of Children, Ukraine.
"We're donating at least 10% of the sales to an organization that is helping kids affected by the war in Ukraine right now, " The Hope Shop owner, Becca Gardner, said.
Gardner says giving back is the stores mission.
"The Hope Shop is the retail arm of our non profit, that's called Hands Producing Hope. We work with disadvantaged women around the world and help provide skill training job opportunities and job education," Gardner said.
These small business owners say it's the least they can do.
"Even though were here in Baton Rouge and don't know what else they can do, there's little things we can do to help the global community," Gardner said.
"I'm not there myself, I can't take on that huge of a beast myself. I would be horrified. I'm just trying to give back in whatever way I can," Darensbourge said.
