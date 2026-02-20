SLU professor asks grievance panel's help after she's demoted from Lake Maurepas research leadership

HAMMOND — A Southeastern Louisiana University professor says she was removed from a leadership position concerning Lake Maurepas after she told media outlets that pollution in Louisiana's waterways was connected to heavy industry.

Fereshteh Emami on Friday asked members of a university grievance committee to help her in her quest for reinstatement. The panel is made up of professors from various academic departments.

Emami, who holds a Ph.D., is an associate professor of chemistry at Southeastern and served as a principal investigator on a Lake Maurepas-related project, overseeing chemistry research. She said that, last year, she received an email removing her from her post. The change came after she said high levels of chemical contamination was linked to industrial activity.

The research was funded by Air Products & Chemicals, a Pennsylvania-based company that sells gases and liquid chemicals for industrial use. The study involved looking into various factors to determine how carbon capture sequestration projects might impact Louisiana’s waterways and the people who live near them.

University leaders who led the research say Emami’s claims needed context and that she was let go from the position for her job performance, not because she spoke with the media.

Daniel McCarthy, interim dean of the College of Science and Technology, said the intent of the research was neither to help nor hurt industry in the state and that there is no evidence suggesting that the university wanted to silence Emami.

McCarthy said media coverage had no impact on the research or the industry's participation. Instead, he said, industry has expanded since last year’s coverage.

The grievance committee's decision will go to university President William Wainwright, who ultimately will decide whether Emami is returned to her leadership post.

The university released a statement saying, "While Southeastern does not publicly comment on personnel matters, like all universities, we adhere to policies and procedures specific to addressing faculty grievances to ensure the process is fair."