Slidell police investigate fatal crash and identity of 'John Doe' victim

SLIDELL - A fatal Sunday evening crash in Slidell took the life of a pedestrian.

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 190W and Maris Stella Street.

Officers with the Slidell Police Department say 68-year-old Vincent Mancuso of Pearl River was traveling east on Highway 190W in a Ford F-150 when he struck an unidentified man who was attempting to cross the highway near the intersection of Maris Stella Street.

The man was severely injured and later died due to the extent of his injuries.

Mancuso voluntarily submitted to toxicology tests, which are pending, but neither drugs nor alcohol impairment are suspected as contributing factors.

Toxicology is also pending on the deceased man, who police have yet to identify.

Parish Coroner, Dr. Charles Preston, will release more information later Monday afternoon, in hopes of identifying the deceased.