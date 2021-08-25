Slidell man arrested after allegedly having sex with two of his dogs

SLIDELL - A man was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing two of his dogs.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said they searched 52-year-old Kenneth Starling's home after a complaint was made about his inappropriate behavior towards animals.

Deputies said they found numerous images and videos of animals being sexually abused at his residence on Victoria Way.

Deputies said Starling admitted to having sex with two of his dogs. He was booked with 32 counts of sexual abuse of animals.

St. Tammany Parish Animal Control said they took the animals that were at Starling’s residence when he was arrested.