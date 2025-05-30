79°
Sixth person arrested after Amite shooting that killed one, injured another

Adam Burruss

AMITE - A sixth arrest was made after a shooting in Amite that resulted in one person dying and another being injured, according to Amite City Police.

Mi'keem Jackson, 20, from Roseland, was booked for riot and simple battery in relation to the shooting.

Jarvis Brister Jr., 18, died as a result of the shooting. Brister was playing basketball and a fight broke out, leading to him getting shot in the back of the head while trying help his friend who was shot across the street, his family said. 

The previous arrests include Pharrell Town, who was the prime murder suspect, Terran Felder, Paris Brumfield, Gwendolyn Alexander and Nastajaa Williams.

