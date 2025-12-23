Sixth Elayn Hunt inmate dies unexpected death in 3 months

ST. GABRIEL - Another Elayn Hunt Correctional Center inmate died Tuesday, marking the sixth unexpected death inside the facility over the past three months.

The Department of Corrections said Calvin Campbell, 41, died Tuesday morning and an autopsy has been ordered.

In a statement sent Tuesday afternoon, DOC said it "acknowledges that the correctional facility has seen an uptick in unexpected deaths over the last several months."

Since late September, six inmates have unexpectedly died inside the facility. Daniel Burton died Sept. 26, Kevon Matthews died Oct. 16 and Michael Johnson died Oct. 17 De'Troit Draper, 30, died Nov. 24, and Justin Rice died Dec. 7

DOC says six other Elayn Hunt inmates have died in that timeframe, but autopsies were not requested because of "the inmates’ existing medical condition."

DOC says the following inmates have died due to pre-existing medical conditions:

- Rodger Javers, 50, died on Sept. 23

- Duke Alsobrook, 56, died on Oct. 5

- Jerry Selvage, 60, died on Oct. 5

- William Hilton, 62, died on Oct. 7

- Percy Wallace, 71, died on Oct. 12

- Edward Bodely, 73, died on Oct. 13

In total, DOC says 45 inmates have died at Hunt since January, with 15 of those deaths being 'unexpected.'