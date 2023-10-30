67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Six teenagers shot at party in Lake Charles; 17-year-old arrested

22 hours 41 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, October 29 2023 Oct 29, 2023 October 29, 2023 9:00 AM October 29, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - A 17-year-old was arrested after a shooting incident at a party in Lake Charles Saturday night left six teenagers hurt, officials said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bruce Drive in Lake Charles in reference to a shooting shortly after midnight Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they learned several individuals were suffering from gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation, deputies learned there was a party at the home when a fight broke out. Artavien Green, 17, is believed to have pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, injuring six people.

The victims, ages 15, 16(2), 17(2), and 19 were all transported to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims was transported to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.

Trending News

Green was arrested Sunday evening. He was taken into custody for five counts of second-degree battery, attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun, and illegal use of a weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days