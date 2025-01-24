33°
Six people displaced after early-morning fire
BATON ROUGE - Six people were displaced after an early-morning fire on Friday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a home on Robbie Avenue off Florida Boulevard early Friday. Crews said six people were displaced due to the fire there.
No one was injured.
Investigators were on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.
